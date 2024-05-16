Yankees take on the Twins after Judge's 4-hit game

New York Yankees (29-15, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-18, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins after Aaron Judge had four hits on Wednesday in a 4-0 win over the Twins.

Minnesota has a 24-18 record overall and an 11-10 record in home games. The Twins have a 15-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 29-15 overall and 16-9 in road games. The Yankees are 24-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 10 home runs while slugging .606. Max Kepler is 13-for-33 with seven doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has nine home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .310 for the Yankees. Judge is 16-for-36 with seven doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.