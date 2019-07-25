Yankees-Twins homer-happy series was only sixth of its kind in MLB history

We knew when the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins got together this week at Target Field, home runs were sure to follow.

The only question was how many, and would Major League Baseball’s record for home runs in a three-game series hold up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It did. But barely.

In the Yankees 10-7 win in Wednesday’s series finale, the teams combined for six home runs. That brought the series total to 20.

In the league’s storied history, only five other three-game series had topped the 20 mark before it. Here’s the list, according to ESPN Stats and Info:

This week's @Yankees-@Twins series was the 6th three-game series in @MLB history where the two teams combined for at least 20 home runs.



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/rEpmDsLd5W — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 25, 2019

Entering Wednesday’s game, the all-time record appeared to be in serious jeopardy.

In the series opener on Monday, the Twins out-homered New York 5 to 3 in their 8-6 victory. In Tuesday’s memorable game, which the Yankees won 14-12 in 10 innings, they combined for six more.

There were five homers and 16 total runs scored in the first five innings on Wednesday night, but Edwin Encarnacion’s ninth-inning solo homer was the only scoring from that point on.

Story continues

Somewhat surprisingly, it was a much different series when the team's met the first weekend in May at Yankee Stadium. Only eight combined home runs were hit as the Yankees won two out of three from Minnesota. In fact, the teams only scored 24 total runs. This series featured 57 runs.

The Yankees won two of three again this week to take the season series. Though if you're curious, Minnesota won the overall home run battle 16-12.

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins combined for 20 home runs during a memorable series at Target Field. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

As the Yankees and Twins attempt to hang on to their respective division leads, the home run focus will shift to Minnesota’s pursuit of the single-season record.

Last season, the Yankees set the record with 266 team home runs. Through 101 games this season, the Twins now have 194 home runs. That’s a 311-home run pace, which would shatter the current record.

It’s a matter of when, not if, that record will fall. The biggest question is whether Minnesota will be MLB’s first 300-homer team.

More from Yahoo Sports: