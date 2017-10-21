Yankees turn to Sabathia in winner-take-all Game 7

HOUSTON -- In seeking to become the 14th team in postseason history to rally from a 2-0 series deficit, the New York Yankees will turn to the most veteran member of their staff.

Left-hander CC Sabathia will attempt to pitch the Yankees to their 41st pennant on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Sabathia made two starts the last time the Yankees qualified for the World Series, going 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA in a six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009.

Buoyed by their youth in arriving ahead of schedule at the cusp of another pennant, the Yankees are emboldened by what Sabathia has meant to the franchise both past and present.

Sabathia is 10-5 with a 4.24 ERA over 22 career postseason appearances (21 starts) and 123 innings. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 2009 ALCS against the Los Angeles Angels and, at 37 years old, is 1-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings and three starts this postseason. His lone victory came over the Astros in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, when he tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball.

"We've seen it so many times," New York manager Joe Girardi said of Sabathia producing in critical situations. "And we're going to need him to come up big tomorrow. He's done it a couple of different times in the playoffs, during the course of the season, and something that I think he loves to do is pitch in these type of situations. And we need him to come up big."

Sabathia got the start in Game 5 of the AL Division Series at Cleveland on Oct. 11, and while he didn't factor in the decision, he pitched effectively enough for the Yankees to claim their fourth consecutive elimination game of this postseason. That the Yankees are entrusting him to lead the way in another elimination game speaks to all that he has accomplished previously.