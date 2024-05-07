Yankees try to keep home win streak going, host the Astros

Houston Astros (12-22, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (23-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (2-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -119, Astros +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

New York has an 11-5 record at home and a 23-13 record overall. The Yankees are 18-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 5-10 record on the road and a 12-22 record overall. The Astros have gone 11-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with a .343 batting average, and has nine doubles, seven home runs, 14 walks and 12 RBI. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Astros: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.