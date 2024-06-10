Yankees try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Royals

New York Yankees (46-21, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-27, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (8-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (9-1, 2.13 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -131, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 39-27 overall and 24-11 in home games. The Royals have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

New York is 46-21 overall and 24-11 in road games. The Yankees have a 19-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 11 home runs while slugging .556. Nelson Velazquez is 5-for-34 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 24 home runs while slugging .703. Juan Soto is 12-for-32 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.36 ERA, even run differential

Yankees: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Juan Soto: day-to-day (forearm), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.