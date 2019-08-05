Yankees troll Red Sox after sweep with 'Boston' clubhouse celebration

The New York Yankees may have just sunk their rivals, and they're happy to spread the news.

After completing a four-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night, the Yankees held a mini-celebration in their clubhouse that featured a notable soundtrack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a deviation from the normal post-win playlist, the Yankees are blasting "More Than A Feeling" by Boston in the clubhouse. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 5, 2019

"More Than a Feeling" by Boston is blasting in the #Yankees locker room. There's fog everywhere and lots of strobe lights. — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 5, 2019

Lots of Yankees still singing and making guitar noises. Calling the clubhouse loose would be an understatement. — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 5, 2019

A New York team playing some Boston -- the classic rock band that does indeed hail from Boston -- after beating Boston three times in a row? That's no coincidence.

If you'll recall, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge walked out of Fenway Park blasting Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" after a victory in Game 2 of the 2018 American League Division Series.

Story continues

The Red Sox apparently took Judge's song choice to heart, playing it both after they defeated the Yankees in the ALDS and took down the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

But now it's New York's turn to have some fun at Boston's expense -- even if Judge insists he didn't orchestrate the trolling.

It's come on at least twice since reporters have been in the postgame clubhouse. Aaron Judge (who, interestingly, came up to cameras wearing @RotoWear's "Start Spreading the News" tee) says he had nothing to do with tonight's music.



"I'd play mine on my speakers," he quipped. https://t.co/xVKtR9iZyx



— Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) August 5, 2019

The Yankees had reason to celebrate, as they now own an eight-game lead in the AL East and a 14.5-game cushion over the Red Sox, who now are 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot after their eight consecutive loss.

Put another way: It's time for the Sox to face the music.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Yankees troll Red Sox after sweep with 'Boston' clubhouse celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston