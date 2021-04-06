Yankees trade for Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor

Rougned Odor in Rangers uniform blue jersey close crop

The Yankees have traded for Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, the team announced.

In exchange for Odor and cash considerations, the Yankees sent minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers to the Rangers.

Odor, 27, had been recently designated for assignment by the Rangers.

The Rangers will absorb most of the money remaining on Odor's contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.



Odor is earning $12 million this season, will earn $12 million in 2022, and has a $13.5 million team option for 2023 that contains a $3 million buyout.

A career .237/.289/.439 hitter in seven big league seasons with the Rangers, Odor has hit 30 homers or more three times in his career. But he has struggled to get on base since 2017, slashing just .215/.279/.418.

During the shortened 2020 season, Odor hit .167/.209/.413 in 38 games.

With the Yankees' starting infield set, Odor will likely slot in as a bench piece in the Bronx.