Yankees trading for left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson

The Yankees are bolstering their bullpen, acquiring left-hander Caleb Ferguson via trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers, per multiple reports.

New York will be sending two players to the Dodgers, including left-hander Matt Gage, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Ferguson, 27, had a solid year for the Dodgers in 2023, with a 3.43 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 70 strikeouts in 60.1 innings over 68 appearances -- including seven starts.

He is in his final year of arbitration, and is set to earn $2.4 million before hitting free agency after the season.

During his five-year career, all with the Dodgers, Ferguson has a 3.43 ERA and 1.28 WHIP and has struck out nearly 11 batters per nine innings.

He's had success against both lefties and righties, and fared better against right-handers than left-handers last season -- holding them to a .702 OPS (lefties had a .748 OPS against him).

Ferguson figures to be a lock for a Yankees bullpen that will be led by Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loaisiga, and should also include Victor Gonzalez, Tommy Kahnle, and possibly Scott Effross -- who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.