If Yankees trade for Trevor Story, where would All-Star SS fit?

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Yankees were seen shedding some salary with the trade of Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds. Is that indicating a big splash is coming?

And could it be for Rockies All-Star SS Trevor Story?

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that the Yanks made an offer to the Colorado Rockies, though nothing else came of that. It’s unknown if the Rockies are even willing to get rid of Story despite the fact that he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season, and he could easily find a huge deal elsewhere.

Heyman added Wednesday that the Yanks are still monitoring the Story situation. Story is a two-month rental, so the price tag shouldn’t be too much.

Also, the rest of Story’s contract for the season – he is due $18.5 million in total – should be around $6.5 million, which is certainly doable. And according to Cots baseball contracts, the Yankees have about $2.3 million left until they hit the luxury tax threshold after the Cessa/Wilson trade. However, Hal Steinbrenner is on record saying GM Brian Cashman can exceed it if it makes sense.

But even if a trade for the 28-year-old is made, where exactly would he fit?

It has to be shortstop, right? Gleyber Torres would have to move to second base because Gio Urshela isn’t going away from third. He’s more than earned his role there.

DJ LeMahieu pushes over to first base, so then what happens with Luke Voit? Well, his health isn’t the best right now, as he’s struggled to stay on the field having to deal with multiple injuries. LeMahieu has been covering first since he’s been absent.

But Voit is a power bat who has become a crucial piece of this Yanks lineup. He’s also got three years left of team control, so let’s not even fathom the Yanks getting rid of him.

Maybe Giancarlo Stanton needs to play some outfield again? It would allow Voit to DH and rotate to first base when needed. That would be the best solution to make sure everyone can get their proper playing time.

And the final question has to be whether Story would be a long-term or short-term situation.

The Yankees still have the Wild Card in reach, so a move for Story is the attempt to hit that goal. But he is one of the best shortstops in the game, and Torres has proven to be a mediocre option at the position. If Story likes New York and his fit in the Bronx, he’d be a better option defensively and has more experience in the league that proves he’s a better hitter than Torres.

It’s certainly a question for Cashman if a deal is made. But there would be a real shift in the lineup dynamic that could potentially leave an odd man out.