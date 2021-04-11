Yankees trade Thairo Estrada to Giants for cash considerations

Thairo Estrada reacts to home run vs. Red Sox

The Yankees announced that INF Thairo Estrada was traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations on Sunday.

Estrada, 25, played 61 games with the Yankees between 2019 and 2020, owning a .214/.267/.348 slash line with four homers and 15 RBI.

He's a versatile infielder, but the Yankees have had Tyler Wade on their 26-man roster. So Estrada has usually been the second option coming out of Triple-A or the Alternate Site.

Having other infield prospects in the system like Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe and more, Estrada was expendable for the Yanks and they made the move.