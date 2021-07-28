Yankees trade relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to Reds for player to be named later

Luis Cessa road uniform

Early on Wednesday morning, the Yankees announced that relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson have been traded to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 29-year-old Cessa had appeared in 29 games with the Yankees this season, pitching to a 2.82 ERA. In six seasons with the Yankees, Cessa appeared in 131 games, making 19 starts and pitching to a 4.19 ERA.

Wilson, the veteran left-hander, struggled to get his feet under him as he began his second stint as a Yankee in 2021, compiling a 7.50 ERA in 21 games.

The trade appears to be a clap-clearing move for the Yankees, and perhaps could be a precursor of another move to come before Friday's 4:00 p.m. deadline. For now, though, it's curious that a team in need of bullpen help would trade away two relievers.