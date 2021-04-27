Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to San Francisco - report

Tauchman makes sliding catch

The Yankees have traded outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants, New York announced on Tuesday.

Tauchman was traded for lefty reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later.

Tauchman was acquired by the Yankees from the Colorado Rockies in 2019, and put up great numbers that year - in 87 games, he slashed .277/.361/.865 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI, while playing decent defense.

However, since then, he owns a .636 OPS, and he's only had 16 plate appearances this year, siting behind Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, and Clint Frazier.

With the move, the Yankees add more depth in the bullpen, which has tossed the third-most innings in baseball this year.

Peralta, who was a Cincinnati Red for four years, owns a career 4.72 ERA (101 earned runs/192.2 innings pitched), 1.49 WHIP, and a 7.4 K/9.

The Yankees also added Tyler Wade from the Alternate Site.