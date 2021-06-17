Yankees trade Mike Ford to Rays for cash considerations, player to be named

Mike Ford yankees blue spring jersey

The Yankees have traded 1B Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later, the team announced on Thursday.

Ford has struggled in the 22 games with the Bombers this season, going 8-for-60 with three homers and five RBI.

In fact, over his three years with the Yanks (101 games), he owns just a .199/.301/.422 slash line with 17 dingers and 41 RBI.

With DJ LeMahieu able to play first base when Luke Voit isn’t around, the Yanks have no place for Ford, making the trade understandable.

Ford joins Mike Tauchman as a fringe 26-man roster player to be traded away this season. Tauchman went to the San Francisco Giants last month.

