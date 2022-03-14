Yankees trade Gary Sanchez, Gio Urshela to Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Josh Donaldson Twins

The Yankees have traded Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt, the team announced on Sunday night.

Donaldson, 36, hit .247 with 26 home runs and 72 RBI in 2021 with the Twins over 135 games, playing 92 at third base and another 34 at DH. He has two years left on the four-year, $92 million deal he signed with the Twins in 2020. Over 11 seasons five different teams, Donaldson has hit 251 home runs with 728 RBI and owns a .269 batting average.

He won AL MVP honors in 2015 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, after hitting .297 with 41 home runs, a league leading 123 RBI and 122 runs scored. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star (2014-2016) and also a two-time Silver Slugger winner (2015, 2016).



Sanchez, a two-time All-Star, has struggled at the plate over the last few seasons. He hit just .204 in 2021 with 23 home runs and 54 RBI. His career started off strong in New York, finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 after hitting .299 with 20 home runs in 53 games. Sanchez earned All-Star honors in 2017 and then again in 2019.

Over seven seasons with the Yanks, Sanchez has slashed .230/.318/.423 with 138 home runs and 340 RBI.

Urshela, 30, was acquired from the Blue Jays in 2018, and has since played in 291 games in pinstripes over three seasons. He hit .314 with 21 homers and 74 RBI in 2019, but his numbers slowly declined the past two seasons. Urshela hit just .267 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI over 116 games in 2021.

Kiner-Falefa, 26, spent the first four years of his big league career with the Texas Rangers until he was traded to the Twins on Saturday. Now, it appears he'll be in the mix for the Yankees starting shortstop position. The Hawaii-native has hit .265 with 16 home runs and 118 RBI, including hitting .271 with eight homers and 53 RBI last season over 158 games.



Rortvedt has seen little action in the majors so far, playing in just 39 games for the Twins last season. The 24-year-old hit .169 with three homers and seven RBI in 89 at-bats. In 325 minor league games, he's hit .241 with 21 home runs and 134 RBI, plus, he owns a career .989 fielding percentage behind the plate. He caught seven runners stealing last season with the Twins.