Yankees trade for Diamondbacks OF Tim Locastro

Tim Locastro running bases for D-Backs

The Yankees are acquiring OF Tim Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for AA pitcher Keegan Curtis, according to multiple reports.

The move gives the Yankees another option at center field -- one that isn't named Aaron Judge -- and a guy who's known as one of the fastest in all of baseball.

The 28-year-old's bat needs some work, as he's slashing a paltry .178/.271/.220 in 118 at-bats, but what he could bring to the defense and bench makes this a solid move for the Yankees.

Curtis heads to Arizona with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 12 games so far this year for Somerset. The 25-year-old has a 3.29 ERA over three seasons in the minors.