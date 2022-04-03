Yankees trade 2 pitchers to Rangers for catcher Jose Trevino

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees had been looking for a backup catcher for most of spring training. They found him Saturday night when they acquired Jose Trevino from the Rangers. The Yankees sent right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robert Ahlstrom back to Texas.

The 29-year-old Trevino is a .245/.270/.364 career hitter over parts of four years in the big leagues. Last year, he started a career-high 89 games for the Rangers, hitting .239 with five homers and 30 RBIs. He will back up Kyle Higashioka, who took over the starting catching job when the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez to the Twins last month. The Yankees got Ben Rortvedt, a highly-touted young catcher, back in that trade, but he has been battling a strained oblique and will not be ready for the regular season.

The 26-year-old Abreu made 28 relief appearances for the Yankees in 2021, pitching to a 5.15 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched. Ahlstrom was the Yankees’ seventh round pick in last year’s draft.