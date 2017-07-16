Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 in 16th; Boston plays under protest

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius runs on his RBI single during the 16th inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, July 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Didi Gregorius lined a go-ahead single in the 16th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Saturday in the longest game between the bitter rivals at Fenway Park since 1966.

Matt Holliday hit a tying home run off Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, and it took 5 hours, 50 minutes and 512 pitches to finish. That is, if it's really over — the Red Sox put the game under protest after a bizarre play on the bases involving Holliday in the 11th.

Both teams burned through their bullpens, and the relievers won't get much rest. The Yankees and the AL East-leading Red Sox are set for a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Boston starter Chris Sale struck out 13 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed one run and four hits in seven innings.

Ben Heller (1-0) went two innings. Doug Fister (0-3) gave up three runs in the 16th.

A day after Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead and lost, they rallied. Boston had been 43-0 when leading after eight.