Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez made pro debut Monday

Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez batting cage

Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez finally made his professional debut on Monday in the Florida Complex League.

MLB Pipeline’s 24th best prospect went 0-for-2 with a walk in what was a long-awaited debut for the switch-hitting outfielder that signed a record $5.1 million deal with the Yanks out of the Dominican Republic.

Dominguez struck out in his first at-bat and would pop out to third in his second in foul territory. So it wasn’t the best day at the plate for the 18-year-old, but once he gets acclimated to the low levels of the minors, he could make a quick move through the system.

“The Martian” has all five tools to make that quick transition through the ranks, not at the length Bryce Harper did. However, he has been compared to Mike Trout so the expectations are very high.

The spotlight will remain on Dominguez throughout this journey even though he’s just starting.