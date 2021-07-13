Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez promoted to Low-A Tampa

Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez batting cage

Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez, fresh off being the player with the least amount of pro experience to play in MLB's Futures Game in Denver on Sunday, is making yet another move.

New York has promoted the switch-hitting outfielder after just seven games in the Florida Complex League (Rookie), and he's headed to Tampa to play with the Low-A Tarpons, per Prospect1500's Eli Fishman.

Dominguez hasn't done anything special in rookie ball, going just 4-for-20 in his first 27 plate appearances. All of his hits were singles and he's collected an RBI as well.

But the Yanks feel the 18-year-old phenom is ready for the next step and ready to take on true minor league pitching in their lowest level.

During his Futures Game appearance, Dominguez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, though he lined out to third base on a 106 mph exit velocity liner that would've been a double had it not went right to the third baseman.

Dominguez's skillset will be watched with a keen eye now that he's in Tampa and facing much better pitching than pro ball. We'll see how quickly he can move through the ranks from here.