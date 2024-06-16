Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez placed on seven-day IL in Triple-A

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced that they’ve officially placed top prospect Jasson Dominguez on the seven-day injured list.

The Yankees recently activated Dominguez from the 60-day IL as his rehab assignment was nearing its end, but they decided to option him to Triple-A as they simply had no room for him with their crowded outfield.

It isn’t clear if the youngsters current injury has anything to do with his recovery from a torn UCL and Tommy John surgery, but he was removed from yesterday's game after six innings.

Dominguez certainly showed no ill effects during his rehab assignment, tearing the cover off the ball to the tune of a .356 average and 1.014 OPS through 23 games across three levels of the minor leagues.

If the 21-year-old slugger is able to get back out there soon and continues mashing, it won’t be long before he forces his way into the Yankees’ starting lineup.

Dominguez certainly looked the part in a brief cup of coffee at the big-league level last season, recording a double and four homers in just eight games before suffering the season-ending injury.