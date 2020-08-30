Yankees top prospect Deivi Garcia set to make MLB debut on Sunday

He jumped through the minors last season, and now Deivi Garcia is set to make his MLB debut during the Yankees' doubleheader against the Mets on Sunday.

The Yankees officially announced that the 21-year-old -- who is the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees system, per MLB Pipeline -- would be brought up from the team's Alternate Training site in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the "29th" man for the doubleheader. It will be Garcia starting one of the games, while Michael King will get the ball in the other.

Garcia was vying for a starting position during spring training this year, but was up and down in his appearances. Still, the Yankees put him on the 60-man roster and brought him to summer camp to continue battling. He's been waiting at the training site ever since for this opportunity.

Garcia's 2019 season was fun to watch, as he began the year in High-A ball and made it all the way through to Triple-A. He had a 3.06 ERA in High-A before making the jump to Double-A, where he had a 3.86 ERA.

There was speculation that Garcia would make his debut last season at only 20 years old, but after slowing down in Triple-A with a 5.40 ERA out of the bullpen, the Yankees didn't decide to call him up in September.

This season, Garcia most likely would've started in Triple-A and made his debut around this time.