Yankees have three prospects on Baseball Prospectus' new Top 101 list

The Yankees will enter the 2024 season with a handful of the best prospects in baseball.

In Baseball Prospectus’ latest release of their top 101 prospects, the Yankees have three currently in their system.

Spencer Jones, the team’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is rated at No. 33 on Baseball Prospectus’ list. The large, left-handed outfielder spent last season between High-A and Double-A. In 117 games between the two levels, Jones slashed .267/.336/.444 with a .780 OPS. Jones also hit 16 home runs and drove in 66 runs.

Jasson Dominguez, who burst onto the scene when he was called up last September, is rated as Baseball Prospectus’ No. 39 prospect.

Between Double-A and Triple-A, Dominguez excelled, compiling a slashline of .265/.377/.425 with an .802 OPS. He also had 15 home runs and 76 RBI over 118 games in the minors last season.

When he was called up, Dominguez made his presence known as soon as he donned the pinstripes. He launched four homers and had seven RBI in just eight games in the majors before he was shelved with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The Yankees hope the soon-to-be 21-year-old will return after this year's All-Star Game.

And finally, Chase Hampton, the team’s No. 4 prospect and their best pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, rounds out the Yankees’ representation on Baseball Prospectus’ list. The right-hander ranks as the outlet’s No. 56 prospect.

Hampton started 2023 in High-A, where he went 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP before finishing with Double-A. With the Somerset Patriots, Hampton made 11 starts and pitched to a 2-2 record with a 4.37 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He struck out 68 batters over 59.2 innings.