Yankees react to Corey Kluber's masterful no-hitter: 'Baseball History!!'

Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Alex Smith
·1 min read
Corey Kluber mobbed on the mound by Yankees after final out no-hitter
Corey Kluber etched his name in the baseball record books, becoming the 11th Yankee to ever throw a no-hitter in a regular-season game, and the first since David Cone tossed his perfect game in 1999.

After the game, Kluber was his typical stoic self, deflecting credit to his teammates and not seeming to make too much of a big deal out of what he just accomplished.

But it was clear that his teammates took great pride in seeing the 35-year-old spin his no-hit gem.

Here's how the Yankees reacted on social media...

