Yankees target Kyle Schwarber reportedly signs with Nationals

Kyle Schwarber with Cubs

Kyle Schwarber has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Nationals, according to the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty, ending any speculation the long-coveted slugger will join the Yankees.

The chances were always slim the 27-year-old would end up in the Bronx this season, but the thought of his left-handed power bat has always had Yankee fans and executives alike drooling at the possibility he could take advantage of a right-field fence just 314 feet from home plate.

But Schwarber is somewhat of a man without a position as a below-average defensive left fielder. It’s already a crowded outfield anyway with Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge at the corner spots, while it’s expected Giancarlo Stanton will take on a full-time designated hitter role. So the at-bats for Schwarber may not have been there for the Yankees anyway.

The Cubs non-tendered Schwarber this offseason after a rough 2020 which saw him hit 11 home runs in 59 games, but he posted a career-low slash line of .188/.308/393.

Last season was a major reversal from 2019, in which he had a career-high 38 home runs, 92 RBIs and an .871 OPS in 155 games. After six seasons with the Cubs, Schwarber will now head to Washington to try to re-capture the tantalizing power that had the Yankees interested in him for so long.