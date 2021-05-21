Yankees talking to Rangers about potential Delino DeShields Jr. trade: report

Delino DeShields Jr. Rangers spring training kisses bat

In need of outfield help, the Yankees appear to be looking outside the organization for a possible answer.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees are in talks with the Texas Rangers on a potential trade involving outfielder Delino DeShields Jr..

DeShields, 28, has played six seasons in the big leagues with Texas and Cleveland and is currently a member of the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

A former first-round pick of the Houston Astros in 2010, DeShields has a career slash line of .246/.326/.340 with 18 career home runs, 133 RBI, and 298 runs scored.

The Yankees currently have Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, and Ryan LaMarre on the IL, while Clint Frazier is also dealing with a neck issue that has kept him out of the lineup since Monday.