Yankees 'emerging as the frontrunner' to acquire Jameson Taillon: report

Jameson Taillon with Pittsburgh

The Yankees are "emerging as the frontrunner" to acquire starting pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Mark Feinsand.

Although nothing is imminent, Pittsburgh has already traded away Josh Bell and Joe Musgrove this offseason in seemingly a full rebuild, and signs point to Taillon being the next to go, Feinsand noted on Saturday.

Taillon has been more than serviceable since making the big leagues since 2016 - he owns a career 3.67 ERA (190 earned runs/466.0 innings), a 3.55 FIP, and a 1.247 WHIP while striking out 8.1 batters per nine innings. Taillon was rattled by injury early in his career, but tossed 191.0 innings in 2019.

Taillon and the Pirates recently agreed to a $2.25 million deal, avoiding arbitration, and the 29-year-old is under team control through the 2022 season.

The Yankees' Opening Day rotation seems to be in limbo after Gerrit Cole - Jordan Montgomery and recent addition Corey Kluber are seemingly the two locks to follow, but Luis Severino will not returns from Tommy John surgery until the summer. Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt, Mike King, and Jonathan Loaisiga are also potential rotation options.

A deal to the Yankees would reunite Taillon with Cole, who were teammates in Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.