Yankees talked to every team pre-MLB Winter Meetings except one

The New York Yankees are having a busy offseason as they try to catch the Boston Red Sox after their rivals won the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox exposed the Yankees' lack of quality pitching in October with an American League Division Series win en route to a fourth World Series title in 14 years.

The Yankees traded for talented Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton last month, and they have been linked in trade and free agent rumors with many other players. Therefore, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had been busy talking with every single team before the MLB Winter Meetings started Sunday, with one exception, of course.

Before winter meetings, Cashman said he'd already had conversations w/ every team "except one." Obviously, the one is the Red Sox. I didn't expect the Yankees would have substantive talks w/ Mets, but they are with Noah talks. Yanks say they have a lot of balls in the air now. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) December 11, 2018

The Red Sox and Yankees don't make trades very often, as is common between heated rivals. The last trade between them happened in 2014 when the Red Sox traded shortstop Stephen Drew to the Yankees for infielder Kelly Johnson. Before that, these rivals hadn't made a trade since 1997.

It would be pretty surprising if they made a deal before the 2019 season, especially when the Yankees appear hellbent on getting back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

