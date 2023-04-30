Yankees takeaways from x-x TK to Rangers, including TK TK TK

New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks (31) catches a fly-out in front of center fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) on a ball hit by Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees fell to the Texas Rangers, 2-0, in the second of their three-game series on Saturday night in Arlington.

Here are the takeaways...

- The hitting woes for the slumping Yankees continued as Nathan Eovaldi dominated with a shutout win, scattering just three hits and striking out eight on just 113 pitches.

Anthony Rizzo, Willie Calhoun and Isiah Kiner-Falefa were the only three to collect hits, two of which were infield hits. New York only advanced one base runner to second base all night and did not have a man reach base after Calhoun was stranded on second with one out in the 5th by Aaron Hicks and Jose Trevino with the game deadlocked.



Hicks went hitless, but had sharp contact on two occasions, including one 97.1 MPH off the bat for a 353-foot out in the 8th. The drive would have been a home run in four of 30 MLB parks, with one of those being Yankee Stadium.

Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu each struck out twice, and Gleyber Torres bounced into a double play.

- One mistake is all it takes sometimes to ruin a solid outing. And that was the case for Yanks starter Jhony Brito. Pitching around baserunners in the 1st and 3rd, Brito cruised through 12 outs on an efficient 46 pitches. But his luck ran out in the bottom half of the 5th inning.

With no score on the board, Rangers designated hitter Robbie Grossman singled on a 0-2 changeup to left to start the inning. And that one mistake, a 1-0 changeup to Ezequiel Duran would travel 431 feet to center for a 2-0 lead that proved to be the difference for the home side.

Brito escaped the inning without further damage, to close with a final line of two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings pitched on 59 pitches (43 strikes).

- On the day the Yankees announced an MRI revealed Aaron Judge had a mild strain at the top of his hip that kept the slugger out of the lineup for the second straight game and could force him to the Injured List, another outfielder may beat the slugger to the IL.

Jake Bauers, in his debut for the club after being signed to a big league contract from Triple-A, made a spectacular diving catch in left field. Running full pelt, Bauers made a backhanded snag before sliding feet first into the wall. The catch would end the bottom of the 1st and strand a runner but also ended Bauers’ night with what the team called a right knee contusion. The Yankees said X-rays were negative and Bauers would undergo further tests Sunday.

- In addition to Bauers' great effort, the Yanks made several fine defensive plays Saturday. In the third, with runners on second and third and the infield in, shortstop Anthony Volpe made a great stop and throw home to nail a runner at the plate before Hicks ended the threat with a ranging leaping grab in front of a leaping Kiner-Falefa in left-center to strand a pair.

- Ron Marinaccio (two walks and two strikeouts) and Ian Hamilton (one hit) each managed a scoreless inning of relief. Wandy Peralta pitched a clean eighth on just 11 pitches.

- Former Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who left Thursday's starts against the Yankees in the 4th inning, was placed on the 15-day IL prior to Friday's game with right elbow inflammation.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees look to get something from the third game of the series with Nestor Cortes (3-1, 3.49 ERA) going against fellow left-hander Martin Perez (3-1, 2.60 ERA).