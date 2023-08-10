Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 9-2 loss to White Sox, including Luis Severino's continued struggles

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees' experiment with Luis Severino backfired as they lost 9-2 to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Takeaways

- Wednesday was Luis Severino’s turn in the rotation but manager Aaron Boone decided to go with Ian Hamilton to start. The reliever threw just 10 pitches to get through the first, giving up one walk and striking out a batter.

Severino would come into the game in the second and immediately give up a leadoff double. After a groundout, the White Sox would get on the board first with a Yasmani Grandal RBI single. Oscar Colas would follow with a no-doubt homer to give Chicago a 3-0 lead. In the third, Eloy Jimenez drove in another run to put the White Sox up 4-0.

Severino walked the leadoff batter in the fourth and Boone pulled him after two-plus innings. The righty threw just 48 pitches (30 strikes), while giving up four runs, five hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Severino’s 8.06 ERA is the most by any pitcher who have thrown 60-plus innings this season.

- The Yankees offense ran themselves out of a few innings in this one. After a leadoff single from Jake Bauers in the first inning, Aaron Judge singled but Bauers was gunned out at third base. In the second, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was caught stealing after a walk to end the inning.

The Yankees offense would finally break through in the fourth. After back-to-back singles from Judge and Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton’s ground out allowed Judge to score from third after the slugger went first-to-third on the second baseman's single.

Stanton would hit a solo homer in the seventh to pull the Yankees within three runs. However, the same ol' Yankees from Monday's loss popped up in the same inning. The Yanks worked the bases loaded with no out but Oswaldo Cabrera -- in for the injured DJ LeMahieu -- struck out and Kyle Higashioka grounded into an inning-ending double play.

- Despite the missed opportunities, the Yankees still had a chance until the bullpen imploded in the eighth. The combination of Albert Abreu and Nick Ramirez could not keep Chicago off the board as they scored four in the eighth to go up 9-2.

The Yankees offense went down in order in the ninth and are now 4-6 against the White Sox this season.

- The Toronto Blue Jays won their Wednesday night game, 1-0. With the loss, the Yankees are now 5.5 games behind them for the final Wild Card spot.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees have Thursday off before they travel to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

The Yankees have yet to formally name a starter. The Marlins will have Jesus Luzardo (8-6, 3.52 ERA) on the bump.



