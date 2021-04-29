Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 7-0 win over Orioles, including Domingo German's seven scoreless innings

Domingo German Orioles 4/28

Fueled by a three-run homer from 3B Gio Urshela, the Yankees bats came alive early and RHP Domingo German cruised with a lead en route to New York's 7-0 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Five things to know from Wednesday's game

1. Yankees RF Aaron Judge got the night off as a way to recover from his lower-body soreness, but he was available in a close-game situation, manager Aaron Boone said beforehand. As a result, RF Clint Frazier and LF Brett Gardner entered the lineup, respectively hitting seventh and ninth.

Frazier broke out of his struggles at the plate with a 2-for-4 evening, including a fourth-inning double and his first home run of the season -- a solo shot to left in the eighth inning that polished off New York's 7-0 victory.

2. The lineup's top four batters -- 2B DJ LeMahieu (2 for 5), DH Giancarlo Stanton (3 for 5), SS Gleyber Torres (2 for 5) and Urshela (2 for 4) -- notched multi-hit performances, catalyzing a Yankees offense that recorded 12 hits.

A four-run third inning broke the game open -- Torres' line-drive single up the middle scored LeMahieu and Urshela followed with a three-run homer to left, bringing home Stanton and Torres and putting New York up 5-0.

3. 1B Mike Ford, though, was the one to get the Yankees going. In the top of the second inning, Ford's opposite-field home run to left put New York up 1-0. Ford went 1 for 3.



4. German (2-2, 4.05 ERA) closed April with his best outing of the early season, a seven-inning three-hitter. He struck out six and walked one on 93 pitches (62 strikes).

5. RHP Michael King closed the door with pair of scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth. King allowed a one-out, ninth-inning single to Trey Mancini but otherwise shut the Orioles down with two strikeouts to zero walks on 28 pitches (18 strikes).

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (11-13) go for a third straight victory and four-game series win against the Orioles (10-14) Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

New York LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.57 ERA) and Baltimore RHP Jorge Lopez (1-3, 8.15 ERA) are the projected pitchers in the rubber match at Camden Yards.