Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 6-5 win over Phillies, including Ryan LaMarre's walk-off in extras

The Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Wednesday night, thanks to Ryan LaMarre's walk-off single in extra innings.

Here are the takeaways...

- In his first start with the team, Asher Wojciechowski let up a solo home run on the first pitch of the game to Jean Segura, as the Phillies took a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third inning, Wojciechowski hit J.T. Realmuto and then let up an RBI double to Bryce Harper, making it a 2-0 game.

- The Yankees got runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the third after Estevan Florial walked and DJ LeMahieu was hit by a pitch. Giancarlo Stanton came up to the plate with a chance to get the Yankees on the board, but Spencer Howard struck him out looking to end the inning.

- Gleyber Torres hit a solo home run to right field off Cristopher Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth, as the Yanks trailed, 2-1. It's his third home run in the last four games, after hitting just three homers before the All-Star break. Brett Gardner singled and then scored from first on a double to the left-center gap from Greg Allen, tying the game up at 2-2.

- Wojciechowski's night ended after 4.0 IP, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Albert Abreu came in for relief, tossing a 1-2-3 fifth inning with a strikeout.

- Florial singled with one out in the seventh inning, and then stole second to get into scoring position. After LeMahieu struck out, Stanton singled to right, scoring Florial and putting the Yanks up 3-2. Rougned Odor then delivered with a two-run home run to right field, making it a 5-2 game.

- Zack Britton got himself into a jam in the eighth. After an error by Torres allowing Rhys Hoskins to reach first, Britton walked Didi Gregorius. He then got Brad Miller to groundout, but walked Ronald Torreyes to load the bases. Nick Nelson came in to replace Britton, and allowed a two-RBI single to Luke Williams past a diving Tyler Wade as the Phillies trailed, 5-4. Nelson then threw a wild pitch, allowing the run in from third to tie the game at 5-5.

- Aroldis Chapman walked Hoskins, and then struck out Gregorius for the first out of the ninth inning. He made a great pickoff move to get Hoskins trying to steal second, and struck out Miller for the third out to preserve the tied game.

- In the bottom of the tenth inning, Torres dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Sanchez over to third. Ryan LaMarre pinch-hit for Gardner, and drove in the winning run with a fly ball to the warning track in right field.



The Yankees begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

LHP Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Yanks, and will go up against RHP Tanner Houck for the Red Sox.

