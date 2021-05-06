Yankees takeaways in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Astros, including another big night from Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton trots to home plate after HR versus Astros

The Yankees won their fifth straight game, defeating the Astros, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Yankees had trouble getting the big hit for a while, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth, and not scoring despite having runners on first and second with no outs in the seventh. But in the eighth, after Gleyber Torres singled and Clint Frazier walked to open the inning, Aaron Hicks blooped a single into shallow right that scored Torres and gave the Yankees a late 4-3 lead. Brett Gardner added a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3, and Giancarlo Stanton (more on him later) added more insurance with an opposite field RBI single to give the Bombers a three-run lead.

2. DJ LeMahieu was hit by a fastball up and in, and some choice-worded chants rang through. So Stanton followed with another two-run bomb to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead and extend his hitting streak to 11 games. It was his eighth homer and 19th and 20th RBI of the year. Stanton also tied the game with a double in the fifth inning.

In total, Stanton went 3-for-4 with four RBI, falling a triple shy of the cycle. He is hitting .500 (24-for-48) with a 1.416 OPS in his last 11 games. He has multiple hits in seven of his last 11 games, and six of his last seven.

3. The Astros responded quickly, though, as they scored three runs on five hits in the fourth inning to take a one-run lead. The lead would have been more had it not been for a perfectly executed relay from Brett Gardner to Gio Urshela to Gary Sanchez to get Carlos Correa out at home for the second out of the inning.

Jordan Montgomery picked it back up though, retiring the final seven batters he faced. In all, he earned a quality start, tossing six innings of three-run, eight-hit ball while striking out four and walking none on 82 pitches.

4. Jonathan Loaisiga came in the game in the eighth inning, and retired the side in order, including a strikeout to Jose Altuve, much to the delight of the Yankee faithful, who continued their justified NSFW chants.

5. Aroldis Chapman pushed his scoreless streak to 11 straight innings to open up the season. His WHIP went down to 0.45, and despite two strikeouts, his K9 went down to "only" 21.3.

6. Aaron Judge had the platinum sombrero. It was the second five-strikeout game of his career.

