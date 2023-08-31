Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 6-2 win over Tigers, including another strong Gerrit Cole start

Aug 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports / © Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees hit three more home runs in support of Gerrit Cole as they beat the Tigers, 6-2, on Wednesday night.

Takeaways

- The Yankees offense had an odd start to this one. After the first two batters got out, Giancarlo Stanton hit a single to drive in Gleyber Torres -- who reached on a walk and stole second -- before Anthony Volpe was hit by a pitch. Harrison Bader singled to load the bases before Tigers starter Brendan White plunked Everson Pereira to push across another run. That was the end of White’s night as the Yankees went up 2-0 after one.

DJ LeMahieu launched a solo shot in the second to give New York a 3-0 lead. LeMahieu has now hit five home runs in August after hitting just five in the previous three months combined. The utility infielder finished 1-for-4 with a walk.

- Pereira had his most productive day at the plate in the big leagues so far. Aside from his HBP driving in a run, he hit a soft single through the drawn-in infield to pick up his second RBI of the day. He went 1-for-3 but drove in two runs and stole his first career base.

Oswald Peraza had it rough. Not only did he go hitless (0-for-4) he had an extra-base hit stolen by center fielder Parker Meadows.

-Gerrit Cole continued his pursuit of his first Cy Young award with another strong start. The Yankees ace labored through the first few innings as he tried to find his fastball command, but would be more efficient as he went on.

His only mistakes were a third-inning solo shot given up to Jake Rogers, and a sixth-inning solo bomb to Spencer Torkelson. Cole threw 92 pitches in six innings, giving up four hits, two runs, two walks and striking out seven. His ERA remains 2.95 on the year. It's also Cole's 21st start giving up two runs or fewer, which is the most in MLB.

- Gleyber Torres got in on the power surge with a solo shot of his own in the fourth. It was his third home run in as many games. Stanton followed with a homer of his own to put the Yankees up 6-1 at the time.

Torres finished 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs.

- Ian Hamilton came in after Cole and pitched three clean innings to finish the game. Wednesday's win marked the Yankees' first series win since the July 21-23 series against the Kansas City Royals.

Highlights





What’s Next

The Yankees finish their four-game series with the Tigers in Detroit on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m..

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.51 ERA) to the mound to go up against RHP Matt Manning (5-4, 3.93 ERA).