Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 5-2 win over Boston, including big nights for Andrew Heaney and Anthony Rizzo

The Yankees completed their three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with Wednesday night's 5-2 win.

Here are the key takeaways ...

1. Andrew Heaney has simply allowed way too many big flies since joining the Yankees, and the Red Sox added to that total in the first inning. With two away, Xander Bogaerts reached out and flicked an opposite field homer into the second deck in right, giving Boston an early 1-0 lead.

2. To Heaney’s credit, he buckled down exceptionally well. The lefty did not allow his second hit of the game until a Kevin Plawecki single in the top of the fifth.

In a start he absolutely needed, Heaney gave the Yankees seven outstanding innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four and walking two. The Bogaerts home run was the only blemish on his record.

3. In the bottom of the second, the Yankees went single-walk-single to load the bases with nobody out against Nick Pivetta. Brett Gardner tied the game with a sac fly to center, and Andrew Velazquez put the Yankees ahead 2-1 with an RBI single up the middle. Later in the inning, with two on and two outs, Anthony Rizzo announced his return to the lineup with a single off the glove of Bobby Dalbec at first base, allowing two more runs to score and putting New York up 4-1. The Bombers worked Pivetta’s pitch count up to 57, ending his day before he could get out of the second.

4. Aaron Judge had a patient night at the plate, drawing three walks while sandwiched between the left-handed bats of Rizzo and Joey Gallo in the lineup. Judge also stole his second base of the series, as the Yankees stole two bases on the night.

With their aggressive baserunning and contact-first approach, the Yankees didn't have to rely on the home run ball, which has hurt them at times this season. In fact, the Yankees only had one extra-base hit all night, an eighth-inning double by Gary Sanchez. Velazquez would later drive Sanchez in with another hit, his fourth RBI in the last two days.

5. After Heaney went seven, Zack Britton pitched a strong 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Yankees, striking out Alex Verdugo before inducing two groundouts. In the ninth, Aroldis Chapman made his return from the IL despite the fact that the game was no longer a save situation. He struck out the first man he faced but then allowed a very long solo home run to Hunter Renfroe.

Chapman then walked Bogaerts and later allowed a J.D. Martinez single to put runners on the corners and bring the tying run to the plate. At that point, Aaron Boone had seen enough, as he pulled Chapman for Lucas Luetge. Velazquez made a great play in the hole to end the game and earn Luetge the save.

The Yankees start a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Jameson Taillon goes for the Bombers against John Gant.