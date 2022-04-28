Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 5-2 win over Orioles, including Giancarlo Stanton's 350th career home run

Giancarlo Stanton zoom in rounding third base in pinstripes, home run

The Yankees secured a series win with Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are five things to know…

1. His last time out, Jordan Montgomery was a hard-luck loser, allowing just one earned run over six innings against the O’s. Pitching with an early lead this time around, Montgomery got through the first few innings with ease. He allowed a pair of leadoff runners in the third but got out of the jam thanks in part to a pickoff at second base, and through four shutout innings he held the O’s to just two hits.

In the sixth, with two outs and one man on, Montgomery left a changeup up in the zone to Anthony Santander, who crushed it into the bleachers to tie the game 2-2. Montgomery then hit Austin Hays, and his night came to a close there.

The lefty cruised until that rough sixth inning, highlighted by one poor pitch. His final line read 5.2 innings, four hits, two earned runs, four strikeouts and no walks.

2. In the bottom of the first inning, Giancarlo Stanton made some history. With a two-run, opposite-field blast off of Tyler Wells, Stanton became the seventh fastest player ever to reach 350 career home runs (1,341 games). Stanton also became the 97th player in MLB history to reach that milestone.

3. Coming off a three-homer explosion on Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo stayed in the yard on Wednesday, but he helped the Yankees retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth. After DJ LeMahieu walked, Rizzo capitalized on a hit-and-run with a single to left to put runners on the corners with one out. Later, Stanton drove in the go-ahead run with a hard-hit sac fly to center to put the Bombers back up 3-2 with his third RBI of the game.

4. Michael King came on to pitch the seventh, and he tossed another easy 1-2-3 frame. He walked one batter in the eighth, but pitched around it for his second scoreless inning.

With a three-run lead in the ninth, the Yankees turned to Clay Holmes to get the save, and he closed the door to end the game.

5. Joey Gallo has had a rough start to the season, but after hitting his first homer of the year on Tuesday, Gallo went deep again on Wednesday, this time with a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend the Yankees’ lead to 4-2. Isiah Kiner-Falefa would eventually score the Yankees' fifth run of the game after blooping a single to right and later scoring on a wild pitch from third base.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees and O’s wrap up their series with a 1:05 p.m. start on Thursday afternoon. Jameson Taillon goes for the Yankees against lefty Bruce Zimmerman.