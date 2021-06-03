Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 4-3 win over Rays, including Clint Frazier heating up

Clint Frazier swing follow-through pinstripes

The Yankees secured their second straight win over the Rays, defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Here are some key takeaways...

- Gio Urshela got the Yankees off to a quick start, slamming a two-run home run to right field off Shane McClanahan in the bottom of the first. It was a much-needed hit for Urshela who looks to break out of the funk he’s been in at the plate.

- Clint Frazier, the hero of Tuesday’s game, delivered again Wednesday. In the bottom of the fourth inning, after the Yankees loaded the bases to chase McClanahan from the game, Frazier singled up the middle off Ryan Thompson to score two more runs, giving the Yankees a 4-1 lead.

Frazier was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a pair of RBI on the night.

- Aaron Judge made just his second career start in center field, flanked by Frazier in right and Miguel Andujar in left. He had an uneventful night there, and was eventually moved back to right late the game. Judge went 0-for-4 with a walk at the plate.

- Jordan Montgomery needed a strong outing, and he got off to a strong start, limiting the Rays to one run on four hits over the first four innings. That run came in a second and third with no outs situation in the fourth, but he limited the damage to one run.

Montgomery pitched into the seventh, when he was pulled with one away after allowing a couple of baserunners. He allowed three runs, only one of which was earned, on five hits while striking out six.

- The Yankees had more horrific baserunning in the seventh inning, something that has plagued them all season. After putting two on with no outs, Urshela was thrown out trying to take third on a ball in the dirt, and Gleyber Torres was picked off first to end the inning.

- Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green got the Yankees five outs out of the pen, building the bridge to Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. Chapman walked two hitters to start the inning, but he recovered to nail down the save.

- Giancarlo Stanton recorded his first base hit since returning from the IL, lacing a single in the first inning off of McClanahan. Stanton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.



What's next

The Yankees and Rays play a matinee on Thursday, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Gerrit Cole starts for the Yankees, while the Rays haven't yet announced their starter.