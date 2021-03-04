Yankees Takeaways from Wednesday's 4-1 win over Blue Jays, including Corey Kluber's perfect start

Corey Kluber full body shot pitching in Yankees spring training

The Yankees came away with a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in seven innings on Wednesday night.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's win...

- Corey Kluber made his Yankees spring debut, as he got the start on the mound. Kluber worked a very easy top of the first inning, needing only nine pitches. He struck out Rowdy Tellez on a 92mph sinker to end the frame.

- Kluber kept on rolling through the second inning, striking out two more Jays, giving him two perfect innings. His night was done after that, but it was very impressive debut, as he needed just 22 pitches (15 strikes) to retire all six batters that he faced, striking out three Blue Jays.

- Acting manager Carlos Mendoza had DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, and Aaron Hicks batting in the first three spots in the order, which very well may be the case come Opening Day. The trio didn’t do much damage on Wednesday, though, going a combined 0-for-5. Judge reached base in his second at-bat on a hit-by-pitch, but was then pulled for a pinch-runner.

- The Yankees showed some power in fifth inning, as Gary Sanchez blasted an opposite field home run and Derek Dietrich followed up with a two-run bomb of his own. For Sanchez, it was his second home run early on this spring, a great site for Yankees fans after how badly Sanchez struggled in 2020.

- Following Kluber’s strong start, the Yankees also pitched Adam Warren, Nick Goody, Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Kyle Barraclough. Cessa allowed the only Blue Jays run in the top of the fifth, surrendering a Josh Palacios double and an RBI single by former Yankee Breyvic Valera.

- Batting clean-up, Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts.

- Jay Bruce continues his red hot start to spring, as the veteran started at first base and went 2-for-2 with a double and single.

- Robinson Chirinos lifted a solo home run for the Yankees in the bottom of the seventh inning, pushing the Yankees' lead to 4-1. The game was then called after both teams had a chance to bat in the seventh.

What's next

The Yankees are back in action on Thursday afternoon, when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla..