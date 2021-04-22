Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Braves, including another short Corey Kluber outing

Corey Kluber front view pinstripes close shot

The Yankees got another subpar start from Corey Kluber and the bats stayed quiet in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Here are some key takeaways...

- After failing to pitch more than four innings in any of this first three starts as a Yankee, Kluber got off to a strong start, as he needed just 11 pitches to get through a 1-2-3 first inning. He uncorked a wild pitch after an Ozzie Albies single in the second, but got out of the inning otherwise unscathed. Kluber also got some help behind him in the third inning, as Clint Frazier laid out for a terrific head-first diving grab in left field. Kluber easily made it through his first four innings, with the game still scoreless heading into the fifth.

- The veteran found himself in a jam in the fifth inning, as Pablo Sandoval singled and both Austin Riley and Guillermo Heredia walked to load the bases with one out. Ehire Adrianza then broke the scoreless tie with a sac fly. After yet another Kluber walk, his night was over, as he was pulled for Nick Nelson with the bases loaded again. But Nelson came in and immediately walked Marcell Ozuna on four pitches to bring in the Braves' second run.

In all, Kluber was charged with two earned runs on two hits over his 4.2 innings. He struck out two but walked four and threw a wild pitch. He has yet to make it through the fifth inning in any of his four starts.

- Coming into the game hitting just .182, Gleyber Torres singled on a line drive up the middle in the second, the Yankees’ first hit off of Ian Anderson. Torres eventually made it into scoring position, but with runners at first and second and two outs, Gary Sanchez struck out on three pitches to end the inning.



-Luis Cessa ran into some trouble in the seventh. A DJ LeMahieu error and an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman once again loaded the bases for the Braves. Ozuna then grounded into a force-out to make it a 3-0 Braves lead.

- The Yankees bats stayed very quiet through the first six innings, with singles by Torres, Aaron Judge, and Gio Urshela as the only hits heading into the seventh. The Yankees were just 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position to that point, as they had trouble getting anyone there to begin with.

Story continues

In the seventh, Mike Ford singled and Sanchez walked to give the Yankees runners at first and second with two outs. Frazier also worked a walk to load the bases, giving the Yankees their best scoring opportunity of the night to that point. But A.J. Minter came in from the bullpen and got LeMahieu to ground out to third to end the threat.

- Urshela was pulled from the game in the top of the eighth inning, with the team announcing he was dealing with lower back tightness. Rougned Odor replaced Urshela in the lineup, playing second base as LeMahieu moved to third.

- Giancarlo Stanton struck out swinging in the bottom of the eighth inning. He went 0-for-4 with three runners left on base, as his season average dipped to .158.

- The Braves added some insurance in the ninth, as Riley hit an opposite field solo home run off of Brooks Kriske to make it a 4-0 game. Frazier brought in the Yankees' only run off the night with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, but that would be all for the Bombers.

What’s next

The Yankees hit the road for an eight-game road trip, as they start a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. The Yankees haven’t announced their starting pitcher yet, while lefty Logan Allen is set to start for Cleveland.