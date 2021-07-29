Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 3-1 win over Rays, including two-run 10th inning

Yankees Gio Urshela DJ LeMahieu low five

The Yankees came from behind and scored two runs in the 10th inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- DJ LeMahieu recorded the first hit of the game for either team in the top of the third inning with two outs. The base knock extended LeMahieu's on-base streak to 37 games, one game shy of his career-best streak from 2016.

- Rookie Wander Franco singled on a ball deflected off of Nestor Cortes Jr., and would then score from first on Brandon Lowe's double to the right field corner as the Rays went up 1-0.

- With runners on second and third and no one out in the fifth inning, Aaron Judge came in to pinch-hit for Estevan Florial. The slugger struck out swinging for the first out, but LeMahieu came through with a sacrifice-fly to center that tied the game at 1-1.

- Cortes' night came to end after five strong innings of work, allowing just one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts over 79 pitches. Lucas Luetge came in for relief to start the sixth, recording two strikeouts on the way to a 1-2-3 inning. The lefty struck out two more batters in the seventh with another quick 1-2-3 inning.

- Gleyber Torres doubled with one out in the eighth inning to extend his hitting-streak to 10 games. However, the Yanks couldn't capitalize with the runner in scoring position, as Rougned Odor struck out and Giancarlo Stanton flied out to end the inning.

- Gary Sanchez to left field despite the Rays with four outfielders, giving the Yanks a baserunner with no outs in the ninth inning. Tyler Wade came in to pinch-run, and then Brett Gardner flied out to right. Matt Wisler balked on a pick-off attempt to first, allowing Wade to advance to second. Gio Urshela hit a soft line drive to second base for the unassisted double play to end the scoring chance.

- Greg Allen was hit by a pitch on an 0-2 count, giving the Yanks runners on first and second with no outs in the 10th inning. Judge drove in a run on a base hit off the glove Franco at short, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead. A wild pitch from Andrew Kittredge allowed Allen to score from third easily, going up 3-1.

Aroldis Chapman came in for the save, and walked Randy Arozarena with one out. He then threw a wild pitch as runners advanced to second and third, but struck out Nelson Cruz for the second out. Chapman then got Francisco Mejia to pop out to first to end the game, as LeMahieu made a great catch on a ball high up in the Tropicana Field dome.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Rays go head-to-head again on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees against RHP Luis Patino.