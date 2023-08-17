Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Braves, including dropping below .500 for the season

Aug 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) runs to second against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees offense was shut out for the second consecutive game as they fell to the Braves, 2-0, on Wednesday night.

Takeaways

- A day after the Yankees mustered just one hit, DJ LeMahieu got it started with a leadoff single in the first. He was the only batter to get a hit in Tuesday’s game and that first-inning single extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Aaron Judge would line a single with one out in the fourth to get the Yanks’ second hit, which would lead to New York’s best scoring chance in the early going. Giancarlo Stanton walked to put men on first and second with one out but Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- the only Yankee to have a .300 average with RISP -- and Billy McKinney struck out to strand two.

-Randy Vasquez was given the extremely tough task of navigating through this Braves lineup and did a fine job at first, getting through the opening frame without any damage -- and striking out Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson -- but the second inning was a different story. After a leadoff double from Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario drove a sinker over the left-center field wall for a 422 foot homer.

Vasquez would pitch a clean third before he worked into trouble in the fourth. After getting an out, he gave up back-to-back walks which forced manager Aaron Boone to pull him for Michael King. King would pitch out of the inherited trouble to keep the score tied 2-0 after four.

Vasquez pitched well, considering the opponent and his lack of experience. He pitched 3.1 innings (60 pitches) allowing two runs on two hits, three walks while striking out three batters.

- King, after starting as an opener against the Marlins on Aug. 12, had a pretty good outing on Wednesday. After getting out of Vasquez's jam in the fourth, the righty got through the Braves' lineup with relative ease.



The reliever, and perhaps future starter, went 3.2 innings (44 pitches) giving up just one hit, one walk and striking out three.



- While the pitching was solid again, the Yankees offense was dreadful for the second straight game. The Yankees actually outhit the Braves on Wednesday night (4 to 3) but the combination of Charlie Morton (6 IP), Pierce Johnson (1 IP), Kirby Yates (1 IP) and Raisel Iglesias (1 IP) shut out the Yankees and gave up just four hits. It's the second straight game the Yankees have been shutout, the last time that happened was Aug. 14-15 last season.



The loss also drops the Yankees to 60-61 for the season, the latest they've been below .500 since 1995.





Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees have an off day Thursday before they start a three-game series with the Red Sox at The Stadium on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

The Yankees have yet to announce a starter for Friday. The Red Sox will have Brayan Bello (8-7, 3.81 ERA) on the bump.



