Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 11-inning 4-3 loss to Orioles, including Jameson Taillon's solid debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jameson Taillon smiles handing ball to Aaron Boone after Yankees debut
Jameson Taillon smiles handing ball to Aaron Boone after Yankees debut

The Yankees went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, falling to the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in 11 innings.

Here are a few key takeaways

- Making his first regular-season start since the 2019 season, Jameson Taillon debuted his new mechanics, and he was very effective early on. The right-hander retired the first six Orioles hitters he faced, including a leadoff strikeout of Cedric Mullens, and needed just 28 pitches to get through two innings.

- The Yankees started a rally in the bottom of the third inning, as Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu singled back to back to put two runners on with nobody out. After a Gleyber Torres strikeout, Aaron Hicks delivered with another single up the middle, putting the Yankees up 1-0.

- Taillon got tagged for the first time in the top of the fourth inning, as Mullens launched a changeup high into the bleachers in right field, tying the game at 1-1. Two batters later, Anthony Santander joined in on the home run fun, clubbing a fastball out into the bullpen in right-center field, giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead.

- Taillon pitched into the fifth inning, and overall, he gave the Yankees a nice outing. The two home run balls hurt him, but Taillon allowed just three hits on 4.2 innings, striking out seven hitters, including the last five outs he recorded before leaving the game after 74 pitches.

-Orioles starter John Means allowed seven hits over 4.2 innings, and Dillion Tate and Tanner Scott gave 2.1 combined scoreless innings to get the Orioles through seven innings allowing just one run. The Yankees were just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base as a team through the first seven innings.

- The Yankees battled back in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, Gary Sanchez singled to left and was replaced by Mike Tauchman as a pinch-runner. Gio Urshela then doubled to left, and on a ball that didn’t even make it all the way to the wall, Tauchman motored his way around the bases to score from first on a close play at the plate, tying the game at 2-2.

- With the game tied in the ninth, the Yankees brought Aroldis Chapman out of the bullpen to hold things where they were. Showing off his new splitter, Chapman struck out Mullens to start the inning, then did the same with Trey Mancini and Santander, striking out the side. But the Yankees went down quietly in their half of the ninth, sending the game to extras.

-In the tenth, with Santander as the runner starting at second base, the Orioles moved him up to third with two away. Chad Green then induced a routine groundball to shortstop from Pedro Severino, but Torres threw it in the dirt and Jay Bruce couldn’t make the scoop at first. The ball got away, and the Orioles took a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the 10th, the Yankees were down to their last out when pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka singled to right, allowing Tyler Wade to score just ahead of the tag at home plate.

-The Yankees stuck with Green in the top of the 11th, but he began to run out of gas, as pinch-hitter Chance Sisco singled in Rio Ruiz to put the Orioles up 4-3. After a Mullens walk, Luis Cessa came in and walked Mancini to load the bases, but he struck out the next two hitters to get out of the jam.

In the bottom half, Gardner bunted Urshela over to third base with one out. LeMahieu then flew out to right, and Santander came up with a strike of a throw home to nab Urshela at the plate and end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees have an off day Thursday before beginning a three-game set against the Rays in Tampa on Friday at 3:05 p.m. Corey Kluber is scheduled to take the ball against Rich Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Anthony Santander's impressive double play seals O's win vs. Yankees

    As far as game-ending plays go, this was up there.

  • CG: NYM@PHI - 4/7/21

    Condensed Game: Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each belted three-run home runs to lead the Phillies to an 8-2 win over the Mets

  • Taillon's first start of the year

    Jameson Taillon allows only three hits and strikes out seven over 4 2/3 innings in his first start since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery

  • Yankees Takeaways from Tuesday's 7-2 win over Orioles, including Gerrit Cole's 13 strikeouts

    Gerrit Cole was lights out as the pitched one of his best games with the Yankees in a 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Bumgarner K's 4 over 5 innings

    Madison Bumgarner allows five runs and strikes out four batters over five innings in his start against the Rockies at Coors Field

  • Reds rookie Jonathan India keeps raking after taking scary fastball to the head

    The Reds rookie brushed off a scary scene at the plate and carried on the scorching hot start to his career.

  • The six not-so-secret messages of Donald Trump’s post-presidential office

    Did you miss him? That is-this-how-people-smile smile, that leftover dauphinoise hair, that Bratwurst skin... For four years while he was in the White House, Donald Trump was all we talked about. Then he was dragged from the stage, kicking, screaming and YMCA-ing all the way to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has largely remained since January. What is he plotting? We wondered. Is Melania there? We doubted it. Was he happy? Meh, we weren’t as bothered by that. And finally, what was his office set-up like?

  • Phillies vs. Mets: Phils' offense wakes up, clobbers Mets in third game of series

    Despite an interesting outing from Aaron Nola, the Phillies' power bats came through when it counted and pushed the Phils to a 5-1 start on the season. By Jim Salisbury

  • Umpires remove ball for likely inspection in Trevor Bauer's start

    The umpires removed a ball from the field during Trevor Bauer's start against the A's.

  • Anthony Santander's solo home run

    Anthony Santander crushes a solo home run over the right-center-field wall, giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the top of the 4th inning

  • Here’s why the Yankees traded for Rougned Odor

    Yankees view Odor as someone who can back up at both second and third base, and has the potential to provide left-handed power and balance in a righty-heavy lineup.

  • Mitch Moreland details how slow start helped Athletics' chemistry

    Mitch Moreland knows how important chemistry is to a team.

  • Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: QB frenzy leaves options open

    Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: The QB frenzy that had the 49ers trade up leaves options wide open for Big Blue at No. 11.

  • McDaniels has career-high 21 points, Hornets beat Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in his second career start to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102 on Wednesday night. McDaniels also had six rebounds and three assists. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Miles Bridges had 16 and Devonte' Garaham and Cody Zeller added 15 each, and Zeller had 14 rebounds.

  • Robert MacIntyre, fuelled by 'drug of shinty', may be callow but is not cowed by Masters debut

    The prospect of making your Masters debut, at the age of 24, in front of a global audience of millions, would be enough to make most mortals’ legs turn to jelly. Not Bob MacIntyre’s, apparently. “I thought I’d be more nervous or uptight,” the Scot, the only British debutant in this year’s field, admitted. “But just now I’m not at all nervous. I just want to get going.” Perhaps his fearlessness is not all that surprising. When you’re used to your rivals trying to take your head off with a shinty stick, whacking a little white golf ball up some well-manicured lawns probably holds a little less dread. MacIntyre, who hails from the small coastal town of Oban on the western edge of the Scottish Highlands, has a background in the sport and a warrior’s attitude to match. He clearly enjoys nothing better than rolling his sleeves up and getting stuck in. MacIntyre even returned home midway through his rookie season a couple of years ago, frustrated by the grind of the pro tour, to return to his first love, which he describes as “a combination of field hockey and legalised violence”. The decision raised a few eyebrows at the time, with some observers concerned that MacIntyre might be taking a risk with his fledgling golf career. “Some people take drugs, drink, the lot," he replied. "My drug is shinty.”

  • Olympics: Championship or 'failure': U.S. women's soccer team out for 2016 revenge

    After four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, "failure" isn't a word often associated with the U.S. women's national soccer team - unless, of course, the topic is the 2016 Rio Olympics. After winning gold at the 2012 London Games and triumphing at the 2015 World Cup, the Stars and Stripes flew into Rio under enormous expectations but lost to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. "We have very high standards for the team, which is championship or, you know, it's total failure," forward Megan Rapinoe told reporters at the Team USA media summit on Wednesday.

  • Gragson plans to have conversation with Hemric before Martinsville race

    Nearly two weeks after their post-race fisticuffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson would still like to discuss the incident with Daniel Hemric. To refresh your memory, the two drivers tangled during a late-race pit stop in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.54-mile Georgia track. Hemric overshot his pit stall, which slowed up […]

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Masters 2021 preview: Storylines, tee times, favorites, and how to watch

    Breaking down all the most important elements of the 2021 Masters, including the Champions Dinner.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.