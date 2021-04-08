Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 11-inning 4-3 loss to Orioles, including Jameson Taillon's solid debut

Jameson Taillon smiles handing ball to Aaron Boone after Yankees debut

The Yankees went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, falling to the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in 11 innings.

Here are a few key takeaways

- Making his first regular-season start since the 2019 season, Jameson Taillon debuted his new mechanics, and he was very effective early on. The right-hander retired the first six Orioles hitters he faced, including a leadoff strikeout of Cedric Mullens, and needed just 28 pitches to get through two innings.

- The Yankees started a rally in the bottom of the third inning, as Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu singled back to back to put two runners on with nobody out. After a Gleyber Torres strikeout, Aaron Hicks delivered with another single up the middle, putting the Yankees up 1-0.

- Taillon got tagged for the first time in the top of the fourth inning, as Mullens launched a changeup high into the bleachers in right field, tying the game at 1-1. Two batters later, Anthony Santander joined in on the home run fun, clubbing a fastball out into the bullpen in right-center field, giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead.

- Taillon pitched into the fifth inning, and overall, he gave the Yankees a nice outing. The two home run balls hurt him, but Taillon allowed just three hits on 4.2 innings, striking out seven hitters, including the last five outs he recorded before leaving the game after 74 pitches.

-Orioles starter John Means allowed seven hits over 4.2 innings, and Dillion Tate and Tanner Scott gave 2.1 combined scoreless innings to get the Orioles through seven innings allowing just one run. The Yankees were just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base as a team through the first seven innings.

- The Yankees battled back in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, Gary Sanchez singled to left and was replaced by Mike Tauchman as a pinch-runner. Gio Urshela then doubled to left, and on a ball that didn’t even make it all the way to the wall, Tauchman motored his way around the bases to score from first on a close play at the plate, tying the game at 2-2.

- With the game tied in the ninth, the Yankees brought Aroldis Chapman out of the bullpen to hold things where they were. Showing off his new splitter, Chapman struck out Mullens to start the inning, then did the same with Trey Mancini and Santander, striking out the side. But the Yankees went down quietly in their half of the ninth, sending the game to extras.

-In the tenth, with Santander as the runner starting at second base, the Orioles moved him up to third with two away. Chad Green then induced a routine groundball to shortstop from Pedro Severino, but Torres threw it in the dirt and Jay Bruce couldn’t make the scoop at first. The ball got away, and the Orioles took a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the 10th, the Yankees were down to their last out when pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka singled to right, allowing Tyler Wade to score just ahead of the tag at home plate.

-The Yankees stuck with Green in the top of the 11th, but he began to run out of gas, as pinch-hitter Chance Sisco singled in Rio Ruiz to put the Orioles up 4-3. After a Mullens walk, Luis Cessa came in and walked Mancini to load the bases, but he struck out the next two hitters to get out of the jam.

In the bottom half, Gardner bunted Urshela over to third base with one out. LeMahieu then flew out to right, and Santander came up with a strike of a throw home to nab Urshela at the plate and end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees have an off day Thursday before beginning a three-game set against the Rays in Tampa on Friday at 3:05 p.m. Corey Kluber is scheduled to take the ball against Rich Hill.