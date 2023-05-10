Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 11-3 win over A's, including Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe providing some power

May 10, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) tosses his bat as he watches his three run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bader stayed scorching hot by hitting another homer and Anthony Volpe slugged his first career grand slam as the Yankees pounded the Oakland A’s, 11-3, Wednesday afternoon in front of 40,687 at Yankee Stadium.

The victory gave the Yanks their first series sweep of the season. It would’ve been a disappointment if they hadn’t completed the three-game sweep – the A’s (8-30) are the lone team in the majors to have only single-digits in wins.

DJ LeMahieu also hit a two-run homer for the Yankees (21-17), who scored seven times in the fifth inning to blow open a 4-2 game. The Yanks have won six of their last eight games overall and have an eight-game winning streak against Oakland in the Bronx.

Here are the main takeaways from the game

-The Yankee offense is rolling – they have now scored at least seven runs in each of their last four games, totaling 35 runs over that span. Not bad, considering they had scored just 19 in their previous seven outings. Wednesday was the fourth time this season they’ve scored 10-plus in a game. And with three homers in the game, the Yanks have now smacked 17 home runs in their last nine games. Aaron Judge was 3-for-4 with a walk and scored twice. Both Anthony Rizzo and LeMahieu are working on eight-game hitting streaks.

-The Yankees jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead against Oakland starter Kyle Muller in the first inning, keyed by Bader’s third home run of the year. Gleyber Torres drove in the first run of the inning with a sac fly and then Bader connected on a drive to right that was caught near the wall by a fan who reached out as Oakland’s JJ Bleday was leaping up with his glove outstretched. The crew chief of the umpiring detail called for a review of the play, perhaps looking to see if there was fan interference. After it was reviewed, the three-run home run stood. Bader’s homer, his third of the season in just eight games, was measured at 362 feet. Bader is 12-for-28 this season (.429) with 11 RBI this year.

-Volpe’s grand slam capped the Yanks’ big fifth inning. It was a drive over the center-field fence off reliever Rico Garcia. Volpe has four home runs and 13 RBI in the first 38 games of his MLB career and is 3-for-3 with seven RBI and a walk in four plate appearances with the bases loaded.

-Jhony Brito started for the Yankees and threw 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while walking two and striking out three. Both runs came in the second inning after he had been staked to a four-run lead when he gave up back-to-back solo homers to Carlos Pérez and Jace Peterson. Peterson’s drive was hit 110.1 miles per hour and traveled 410 feet to right field.

Beyond that, Brito was OK, pitching out of jams in the first and third, both with two runners on. In the third, he got Jordan Diaz to pop up and then fanned Tony Kemp to escape a snarl with runners on second and third and one out. In the fifth, he allowed a one-out walk and a double to Brent Rooker and was yanked. Jimmy Cordero entered and got two pop-ups sandwiched around a hit batsmen to stifle the A’s.

Brito has allowed two home runs in each of his last two starts and his ERA now stands at 5.81 for the season.

-Former top prospect Deivi García made his first appearance in the majors since May 29, 2021 Wednesday, entering in relief in the seventh inning.

García threw the final three frames for the Yankees, allowing one run, two hits and a walk while striking out two. He gave up a home run to Bleday in the seventh inning. The Yankees called up García as a surplus arm Wednesday after sending Greg Weissert down the previous night.

García was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 innings of relief work at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he had 18 strikeouts and 16 walks. Before the game, Aaron Boone said García’s stuff has been good, but also “up and down,” in the minors.

“He’s had some really good outings,” the manager said. “He’s had some where it’s been a little bit of a scuffle.

- Aaron Hicks did not start after coming out of Tuesday night’s game with a hip issue. With Judge as the DH, Isiah Kiner-Falefa started in left field and Oswaldo Cabrera started in right.



Highlights

What's next

The Yankees stay home and begin a four-game series with the divisional-rival Tampa Bay Rays, starting on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Domingo German will go for the Yankees, while the Rays have not yet announced their starter.