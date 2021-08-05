Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 10-3 win, including another solid start from Jameson Taillon

Judge and Rizzo celebrate

The Yankees fell behind by three runs early but scored 10 straight over their final five at-bats to take the game and the series from the Orioles.

Here are a few takeaways from the game:

1. Old Mets friend Matt Harvey, who entered the game having not allowed a run since the All-Star break, held the Yankees hitless through 3.1 innings but stumbled into trouble in the fourth, which ended up being his final inning. He finished with a line of 4 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB and 2 K.



2. The first hit allowed by Harvey was a home run by Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo hit numerous long foul balls in his first at-bat, a 13-pitch walk. With the homer, he became the first Yankee to collect an RBI in his first six games with the team.

3. Jameson Taillon allowed three runs but only two earned before settling in nicely. After the first inning, he allowed only one hit in 5.1 IP and finished with a nice line of 6.1 IP, 2 ER, 10 K and 1 BB. His ERA is down to 4.04.

4. After falling behind, 3-0, New York fought back to tie the game in the fifth inning on a single by DJ LeMahieu, who finished the game with three hits and four RBI.



5. From there, neither offense scored until the seventh, when the Yankees put a five-spot on the board to pull away from Baltimore. The big play in the inning was a bases-clearing double by Giancarlo Stanton, which was actually a bloop hit which traveled 199 feet.

6. Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, in fact, were all benefactors of bloop hits that probably should have been caught.

7. After Taillon's 6.1 IP, Jonathan Loaisiga (.2 IP, W), Clay Holmes (1 IP) and Albert Abreu (1 IP) closed the door. In all, Yankees pitching let up only six hits and only three over the final eight innings of the game.

What's Next:

The Yankees begin a four-game series with the Mariners who entered Wednesday's action a half game behind New York in the Wild Card race.

Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.93 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees, while Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.39 ERA) goes for Seattle.