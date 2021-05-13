Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 1-0 win over Rays, including Gerrit Cole's 12-strikeout performance

Yankees Gerrit Cole vs. Rays 5/12

Gerrit Cole allowed just four hits on the way to a 12-strikeout performance, as the Yankees beat the Rays, 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Here's a few takeaways from the game...

- Cole let up his first hit of the night to Austin Meadows on a double that hit off the catwalk at Tropicana Field, but got out of the inning after getting Manuel Margot to ground out and striking out Brandon Lowe.



- Cole recorded his 1,500th career strikeout in the second inning, after getting Brett Phillips out swinging. It took him just 212 games to reach the milestone, breaking Stephen Strasburg's mark at 213 games to become the second fastest all-time to 1,500 K's behind Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (206 games).

- In the top of the fourth inning, Aaron Judge singled through the right side of the infield to give the Yanks their first hit of the game against Rays lefty Ryan Yarbrough. After a Gio Urshela single to move Judge to second, the two were left stranded as Luke Voit grounded into the force out at second base to end the inning.

- In the top of the fifth inning, Clint Frazier struck out looking on an inside cutter. The outfielder was frustrated with HP umpire Bill Miller, who would eject him from the game for arguing the call. It's the first time Frazier has been thrown out in his career. Veteran Brett Gardner replaced Frazier in left field to start the bottom of the fifth.

- Randy Arozarena nearly took Cole deep in the sixth inning, blasting a ball over the head of Gardner in left, but it hit the top of the wall and stayed in the park. The outfielder settled for a double, and moved to third base after Meadows grounded out to second. Cole got out of the inning without any damage, striking out Margot with a 99 mph fastball on a full count.

- Judge singled to leadoff the seventh, and moved to third on a double off the right-center field wall by Urshela. Judge scored to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead thanks to Aaron Hicks' sacrifice fly to center field, but that's all they'd get in the inning as Gardner grounded out to end the scoring chance.

- Cole came out dealing in the eighth inning, striking out Mike Zunino, Adames, and Phillips to put down the Rays quickly. That gave him 12 strikeouts for the game on 106 pitches (73 strikes) over eight innings of work, as he allowed only four hits in the game. Cole set a Yankees franchise record with his fifth game of 10 more strikeouts with no walks.



Aroldis Chapman got Arozarena to fly out to start the ninth, then struck out Mike Brosseau, and forced Margot to pop out and end the game.



The Yankees will wrap up their series with the Rays on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.02 ERA) gets the start, while Tampa Bay is yet to announce a starting pitcher.