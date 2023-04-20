Yankees takeaways from Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Angels, including Aaron Judge doing it all

Apr 19, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge had an amazing first inning defensively and at the plate, while Gleyber Torres drove in the winning run in extra innings as the Yankees win 3-2 over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Takeaways

- Judge had an eventful first inning. In the top half, Shohei Ohtani looked to launch a homer to center field for the second straight day, but the reigning AL MVP leapt and brought back the homer.

Then, after an Anthony Volpe single, he hit a no-doubter to left field to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Judge finished 1-for-3 with two walks.

- Jhony Brito was on the mound for the first time since his disastrous start against the Minnesota Twins and he had a good bounce back game. Although he almost gave up the homer to Ohtani, Brito was in control until the fifth inning. After getting Brandon Drury to fly out, he gave up a walk to Matt Thaiss and a double to Zach Neto. This forced manager Aaron Boone to pull the young pitcher.

Michael King came on in relief and allowed a runner to score after a Taylor Ward ground out. King stuck out Ohtani swinging to get out of the inning with the Yanks still up 2-1.

Brito’s final line: 4.1 IP, three hits, one run, three walks, three strike outs on 84 pitches.

- The Yankees bullpen held down Ohtani, Mike Trout and the Angels lineup. King pitched 2.1 innings giving up two hits, one walk while striking out four. Wandy Peralta got a massive strikeout of Ohtani in the seventh inning to preserve the lead. Peralta would come out for the eighth inning and after getting the first two outs, he gave up a hit to Hunter Renfroe and then balked him to second. Gio Urshela, the former Yankee, would bloop a single into center field to bring in the tying run. Judge would end the threat with a diving catch to rob the Angels of extra bases.

- Volpe was all over the bases on Wednesday. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. It looked like he had a second stolen base but it was ruled a wild pitch. Volpe is now 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts.

Story continues

- Clay Holmes came in to pitch the ninth and after getting the first two batters out, he hit Ward and walked Ohtani. He did get Trout to strikeout on a check swing that caught the ire of Angels manager Phil Nevin who was ejected.

Ian Hamilton came on for the 10th, the first Yankees extra-inning game. DJ LeMahieu, with one out and a man on third, swiped a grounder at third to keep the runner from scoring.

In the bottom of the 10th, Volpe bunted back to the pitcher and did not move the runner. After Judge was intentionally walked, Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Gleyber Torres. Torres, who was 1-for-his-last-21 hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Isiah Kiner-Falefa and give the Yankees a 3-2 win.



Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees finish their three-game series with the Angles on Thursday afternoon starting at 4:05 p.m.

Nestor Cortes is scheduled to pitch against Patrick Sandoval.