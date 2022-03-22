Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's loss to Blue Jays, including Jordan Montgomery's tough first start

Jordan Montgomery pitches in navy blue Yanks spring jersey

The Yankees couldn't handle their division rival Toronto Blue Jays, as they dropped this one, 9-2, in Dunedin on Tuesday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

- In his first start of spring, Jordan Montgomery struggled against what looked like the regular Jays lineup. He let up four straight hits and a sac fly to the first five batters that led to three runs. Montgomery’s go-to curveball just wasn’t there, as he either threw it down the middle or it bounced at the plate. It’s only his first start but definitely not how he wanted to begin his new year on the bump.



- The Yanks mainly had their borderline 26-man players out there, but Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres got the start in this one. Torres had the better day, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI. Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.

- The Jays teed off on Ron Marinaccio in the bottom of the fourth, with the biggest blow a grand slam off the bat of Randal Grichuk.

- Lefty prospect Matt Krook was very solid in three innings on the bump. He was cruising, giving up just one hit while striking out five. His three-quarters delivery from the left side made it tough for hitters to pick the ball up, and he had all his stuff working.

What's Next

The Yankees first night game will see Deivi Garcia getting the start against the Orioles at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night.