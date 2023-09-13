Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's Game 2 win over Red Sox, including Carlos Rodon's best start

Sep 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon pitched his best game with the Yankees as New York beat the Boston Red Sox, 4-1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Takeaways

-Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford had a rough start. After walking Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge to start the game, Gleyber Torres poked a single into center field to load the bases. Austin Wells struck out looking and Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Crawford would settle down until the fifth inning when the Yanks finally broke through. After Everson Pereira worked a two-out walk, he stole second and scored on a Florial single, knocking Crawford out of the game in the process.

The Yankees offense would have the bases loaded with no one out in the sixth inning but this time they would scratch across a run when Jake Bauers reached on a fielder’s choice to put the Yanks up 2-1. However, that’s all they would get after Oswald Peraza lined out and IKF was doubled off from second base to end the inning.

-The Yankees would get an insurance run in the ninth inning after Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen gave up a leadoff walk and single. He threw a pitch to Florial before he was taken out due to injury. Nick Robertson came in to struck out Florial, but after a an intentional walk to Judge, Torres squeaked a single through the right side to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead. Austin Wells reached on catcher interference to add another run. IKF and Bauers struck out to end the inning.

- Carlos Rodon had a weird first inning. His first pitched was launched 400 feet over the Green Monster by Ceddanne Rafaela. After giving up a double and a walk, he struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning down just 1-0.

Rodon would settle down, despite scattering walks and hits throughout he was stacking up the strikeouts against this Boston team. The southpaw picked up eight punch-out's over the first three innings.

He would get through five one-run innings (93 pitches) giving up one run on four hits, four walks and striking out nine batters.

- The Yankees bullpen was a mismatch of pitchers Yankees fans haven't heard of. First was Zach McAllister, a 35-year-old righty who was drafted by the Yankees in 2006 but made his debut for the team on Tuesday. His last major league game was in 2018.

McAllister pitched an inning and made some nifty defensive plays. The other was Anthony Misiewicz, who made his second appearance for the Yankees. He pitched an inning and got of a first and third, with one out, jam in the seventh. In the eighth, Matt Bowman gave up a leadoff single to Trevor Story. After a wild pitch, Bowman would get Pablo Reyes to ground out. Rafael Devers pinch-hit but was intentionally walked. Connor Wong struck out swinging and Rafaela lined out to end the threat.

Clay Holmes closed out the first game of the doubleheader, so the Yanks leaned on Nick Ramirez to get the final three outs. After striking out Wilyer Abreu, Justin Turner popped out and Triston Casas grounded out to end the game.

Highlights





What’s Next

The Yankees continue their four-game series with the Red Sox on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m..



The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA) to the mound and he will be opposed by RHP Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA).