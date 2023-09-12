Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's Game 1 win over Red Sox, including three-run sixth inning

Sep 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Randy Vasquez (98) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

After Monday night’s game was washed away by rain, the Yankees came away with a 3-2 win in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

Here are a few key takeaways...

- Randy Vasquez got the start for the Yankees, holding the Red Sox scoreless through the first three innings. Rafael Devers changed that in the top of the fourth, lifting a high fly ball to right field that carried over the wall for a solo home run. Vasquez allowed a second run in the inning after Triston Casas doubled off the Monster and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Vasquez lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, striking out three and walking one. He threw 60 pitches (40 strikes) on the afternoon.

- Nick Pivetta retired the first eight Yankees in order, but Kyle Higahioka broke through with a two-out single to left in the third inning. That hit never turned into anything though, as DJ LeMahieu went down swinging before slamming his bat in frustration.

Pivetta had the Yankees looking lost at the plate, striking out 10 Bombers over his first five innings, but the sixth inning was a different beast. After hitting Everson Pereira to start the frame, LeMahieu ripped a double to left to cut the Boston lead to 2-1, putting runners at second and third with no outs. Later in the inning, Gleyber Torres cashed with a two-run single to give the Yanks their first lead of the day at 3-2.

Pivetta didn’t make it out of the inning, finishing with 5.1 innings to his name while allowing three earned runs on four hits.

- The Yankees bullpen was outstanding behind Vasquez. Jhony Brito gave the Yanks seven outs of relief, and Tommy Kahnle and Wandy Peralta tossed scoreless seventh and eight innings, respectively.

With a one-run lead in the ninth, Clay Holmes came on was completely erratic, consistently falling behind hitters and walking the bases loaded with one out. But the Red Sox bailed him out, as Alex Verdugo hit into a double play to end the game.

- The Yanks had just five hits in the winning effort, three of which came from Higashioka. The other two were the two RBI knocks by LeMahieu and Torres. Aaron Judge ended up going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees and Sox play the nightcap of Tuesday’s split doubleheader with the Sox at 7:10 p.m.

Carlos Rodon will face righty Kutter Crawford.