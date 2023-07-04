Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 8-4 win over Orioles, including offense continuing to shine

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees won their second straight game and their fifth in their last seven games with a 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Independence Day.

Here are the takeaways...

- After a 35-minute rain delay put a slight damper on the Fourth of July festivities in the Bronx, Gleyber Torres wasted no time to get the early fireworks going for the Yanks, ripping a two-run shot in the first inning off Kyle Gibson that gave New York a 2-0 lead.

Torres finished 2-for-4 in the No. 2 spot in the lineup with a home run, double, walk, two RBI and three runs scored and now has 13 home runs on the season to go along with 36 RBI.

- After a leadoff double by Ryan O’Hearn in the second inning, Clarke Schmidt and Gibson traded outs up until the fourth inning when Jake Bauers led off with a walk, followed by a hit-by-pitch to Harrison Bader. From there, the Yankees manufactured a run thanks to Anthony Volpe’s groundout that advanced the runners to second and third and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly.

- The Orioles responded in the next half-inning and a familiar face started things off. With one out, Aaron Hicks launched a solo home run to right-center field that just cleared the wall and put the Birds on the board.

Jordan Westburg then hit a double to left field that Oswaldo Cabrera misread, breaking in on a ball that went over his head. The next batter, Adam Frazier, made Cabrera and Schmidt pay by going deep to almost the exact spot Hicks hit his home run which tied the game at three.

Schmidt finished off the inning and left the game in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff hit. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, including those two home runs, no walks and struck out seven.

- The game didn’t stay tied for long, though, as the Yanks re-took the lead in the bottom half of the fifth on Giancarlo Stanton’s single that drove in Torres all the way from first base thanks to heads up baserunning and lackadaisical play by the O’s.

- Taking over for Schmidt in the sixth, Ron Marinaccio got himself in and out of trouble after walking two batters to load the bases. The Toms River native escaped the jam by getting Westburg to fly out to end the frame.

- Jose Trevino added some late fireworks to the party with his solo shot in the seventh inning that gave the Yanks a two-run cushion. Then, with the bases loaded, Bader came through with a two-run double that busted this one open and made it 7-3.

- New York added a run in the eighth and Baltimore pushed across a run in the ninth off Albert Abreu as the Bombers took the second game of their four-game set with their division rivals.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees play the third game of their four-game series with the Orioles on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Randy Vasquez (1-1, 1.74 ERA) will start for the Yanks against RHP Dean Kremer (8-4, 5.04 ERA).