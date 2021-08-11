Yankees takeaways in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Royals, including Nestor Cortes' rough night

Nestor Cortes in KC

The Yankees fell to the Kansas City Royals, 8-4, on Tuesday night.

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Yankees fell behind early, as Nestor Cortes Jr. gave up a two-run home run to Salvador Perez. He settled down afterwards, though, retiring 10 in a row at one point. But it wasn’t all roses for Cortes the rest of the way - more on that below.

2. Andrew Velazquez’s first Yankees hit was a double in the third inning. After he tagged up to third on a DJ LeMahieu flyout, he scored on a wild pitch. In the fourth, Kyle Higashioka gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer of his own.

3. The Yankees had a chance to tack on some more in the fifth, as they loaded the bases with two outs for Rougned Odor, but he struck out swinging the end the threat. But in the sixth, LeMahieu singled in Jonathan Davis from second with two outs to give New York a 4-3 lead.

4. Cortes allowed a double to Whit Merrifield with two outs in the fifth to put the tying run in scoring position. After a throwing error by Higashioka as he tried stealing third, he scored the tying run. Perez then took Cortes deep again to open up the sixth and tie the game at four. After allowing a two-out single to Emmanuel Rivera, Aaron Boone went with Stephen Ridings, who allowed an RBI triple to Hunter Dozier that gave Kansas City a 5-4 lead. That completed Cortes’ line - he finished with 5.2 innings of five-run (four earned), seven-hit ball while striking out five and walking none. It was his worst outing of the year, and his ERA climbed from 2.15 to 2.70.

5. Ridings continued his struggles in the seventh, as he allowed a leadoff double to Michael A. Taylor. Hanser Alberto then attempted to sacrifice Taylor to third, but Ridings threw the ball in the dirt, and it scattered by LeMahieu, which brought Taylor home for a 6-4 Royals lead. Joely Rodriguez then allowed a sacrifice fly to make it a 7-4 game, and another Alberto sac fly in the eighth put the Royals up four.

6. The Yankees made a season-high four errors on the night - two by Higashioka, one by Ridings, and one by Luke Voit.

The rubber match takes place on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m.

The Yankees have not yet announced a starter, while Kansas City will go with Brady Singer.